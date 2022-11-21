Colts owner Jim Irsay makes $1 million donation to Indianapolis Zoo

The gift will go toward funding the construction of a new Indianapolis Colts Welcome Center Plaza.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay announced Sunday a $1 million donation to the Indianapolis Zoo.

The gift will go toward funding the construction of a new Indianapolis Colts Welcome Center Plaza, which is already in progress and scheduled to open Memorial Day Weekend 2023.

“The Indianapolis Zoo is a world leader in wildlife and natural conservation and oversees efforts and projects that are truly making a difference across the globe," Irsay said in a statement. “Not only is the zoo making great strides to preserve nature around the world, but it also provides world-class educational and entertainment opportunities for the entire Indianapolis community and makes our city an even better place to call home.”

The plaza will be connected to the White River Gardens and include a visitor's center, ticketing and other amenities.