Jim Irsay Collection coming to Lucas Oil Stadium

The Colts owner's vast collection of pop culture artifacts will be in Indianapolis for the public to view for free.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's no secret that Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Owner has a knack for collecting some of the most recognizable pop culture artifacts out there.

The Indianapolis public will get the chance to see all his memorabilia, free of charge.

The Jim Irsay Collection will make a stop at Lucas Oil Stadium Sept. 9-10. The event will be open to the public, and while tickets are free, advance registration will be required to attend.

Recently, Irsay has added a Kurt Cobain guitar and Muhammad Ali's first fight robe to his collection. Other items in the collection include pianos that belonged to Sir Elton John and John Lennon, "Rocky" script pages handwritten by Sylvester Stallone, and an Apple manual signed by Steve Jobs.

We're very excited to announce that it's official... The Jim Irsay Collection is coming to the Lucas Oil Stadium September 9th and 10th. This will be a free public event. Advanced registration will be required. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/kWif207mta — The Jim Irsay Collection (@IrsayCollection) June 22, 2022

