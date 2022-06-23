Jim Irsay Collection coming to Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS — It's no secret that Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Owner has a knack for collecting some of the most recognizable pop culture artifacts out there.
The Indianapolis public will get the chance to see all his memorabilia, free of charge.
The Jim Irsay Collection will make a stop at Lucas Oil Stadium Sept. 9-10. The event will be open to the public, and while tickets are free, advance registration will be required to attend.
Recently, Irsay has added a Kurt Cobain guitar and Muhammad Ali's first fight robe to his collection. Other items in the collection include pianos that belonged to Sir Elton John and John Lennon, "Rocky" script pages handwritten by Sylvester Stallone, and an Apple manual signed by Steve Jobs.
Follow the Jim Irsay Collection on Facebook and Twitter for additional details as the event gets closer.
