Indianapolis woman creates 'ornaments of hope'

INDIANAPOLIS — We all need a little bit of hope this year, especially around the holiday season.

That’s why a local woman is reaching out with “ornaments of hope.”

Outside Rhona Wundrum’s north Indianapolis home, there's a Christmas tree with lights and ornaments. Inside each clear ornament is a special message she has handwritten and placed on the tree for people to take.

“Then they kept disappearing, so then I would refill it. I probably replenished the tree at least four times,” Wundrum said.

She has created about 55 ornaments so far.

“Then I started getting messages in my mailbox, messages from neighbors, texts from friends that would take one when they left,” she said. “I know the person will get the right one for them. It just seems to happen that way.”

Her favorite message is “We all have a little angel in us and if we just allow that to lead our lives, this world is going to be a better place and that happens effortlessly when you allow that.”

Simple ornaments made with love that are bringing hope and light on a cold Christmas night.

“You know, we are all going to fall down. Those are always going to be dark times, but there is always a light of hope and if we just stop and take a moment to just see the magic in every day, we can find it. We just have to be the ones to look for it,” Wundrum said.

She welcomes people to stop by her house near 62nd and Meridian Streets to pick an ornament.