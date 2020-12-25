Indy woman celebrates her 100th Christmas

An Indianapolis woman celebrating her 100th Christmas has become an inspiration to so many people, especially her family.

Beatrice Wright is usually surrounded by family during her birthday events like in the past couple of years. Anyone who talks to her about 100th Christmas will definitely be inspired by her words.

These days she has adapted to social distancing just like so many others. She's lived through a lot but nothing like 2020.

"You got to put their mask on before they come in and I put mine on also...got it in my hand," Wright said.

Wright keeps safe as she celebrates her 100th Christmas and explained her secret to long life.

"It's about loving everybody and trying to treat everybody fairly and give Thanks to God for everything," Wright said.

Beatrice was born on Nov. 26, 1920 in Armorel, Arkansas where she worked with her siblings and cousins in the fields. The local school was too far for them to travel to so they got most of their education at home. But hard work was at the core of her growing up and became routine for them.

"I was in slavery but I didn't know it," Wright said. "I grew up in Arkansas. We worked, We picked cotton."

She and late husband of 50 years, David Wright Senior, moved to Fountain Square in 1962. She held many jobs over the years as a nurses aid.

She retired around the age 80 from the Southeast Healthcare Center in Fountain Square where she was a cook for their Senior Citizen program for more than 10 years.

Wright loves attending church when she’s able. She is a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as an usher until standing for long periods of time became a challenge.

Wright really enjoys reading her Bible, watching old western movies, shopping and spending quality time with her family which includes cracking jokes.

She is affectionately known in the family as the “comeback kid” because she is quick to comeback with a witty comment during joke time and family chats full of laughter.

Due to the pandemic, a lot of time has been spent greeting family over zoom. Nevertheless, being surrounded by family means more now than ever before for the family's only centurion.

Wright's family tree includes her 10 children plus another two children she took in to raise, 28 grand children, 47 great grand children and 20 great-great grand children. The family gatherings are only now hindered by the pandemic. Even in all her years the spread of the corona virus has been like none other.

"I never heard talk of nothing like what's going on now, never," Wright said.

In her 100 years, Wright had her own hopes about the White House. She believes she's one reason Barak Obama became president.

"Truly this is no lie. I had really prayed for there to be a black President. It wasn't really too long before they elected him," Wright said.

Now her prayers are for the country's first Black to serve as VP, Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris.

"I am proud that he asked her to be his Vice President," Wright said.

Indiana Congressman Andre Carson recognized Wright's long life with a proclamation he signed and mailed to the family.

Wright is also part of the Smucker's 100 which airs on NBC Today Show. But being a century isn't always top of mind for Beatrice Wright.

"Sometimes I don't even think about 100 I feel so good, Thank God," Wright said.

As she celebrates her 100th Christmas, Wright just wants to continue to be blessed with good health and surrounding by family.