Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra installs new security system

Unlike a traditional metal detector, theater attendees won't need to empty their bags or pockets and they'll be able to avoid close-contact inspections.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's largest arts organization has partnered with a security company to install new artificial intelligence-based security screening technology at a theater in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra is working with STANLEY Security to install the technology at Hilbert Circle Theatre.

The system works a lot like a retail store theft system.

Instead, if the system detects an object that could be identified as a weapon, the attendee will be asked to step aside for a secondary screening. If a prohibited item is found, they will be required to remove it from the building.

The orchestra's CEO, James Johnson, hopes this technology will allow people to relax and become completely immersed in the show they're watching.