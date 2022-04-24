Indy wants your input on downtown improvements

The City of Indianapolis wants to hear what you think the future of downtown looks like.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you have an opinion about what the city of Indianapolis can do to bring more people downtown, now is your time to speak up. The City of Indianapolis wants to hear from you about what you think the future of downtown looks like.

Right now, Indy is in the middle of a transformation.

Mayor Joe Hogsett's strategy focuses on safer, better-connected infrastructure, housing, recreational public spaces and economic development.

"We all have a role in continuing to make Indianapolis, and especially downtown, a place to be," said Scarlett Andrews, director of the city's Department of Metropolitan Development.

The city's newest community engagement campaign for South Downtown is the next part of the plan to get Hoosiers involved and excited to come downtown by asking them one simple question: What do you want to see?

And DMD is using social media and their partnership with cultural development firm GANGGANG to do it. You can share your ideas on social media using the hash tag #downtownIndy. Then they'll use the feedback as a guide for future projects.

"This is about not just activating downtown during these major events. But what does it look like to have fun stuff going on all the time and making it a plus for residents and visitors to feel at home," said Andrews.

On Monument Circle, locals and visitors both shared their opinions Saturday.

"Concert spaces - that would be dope. More recreational areas are what I would like to see in Indy" said Relando Rencher.

Matt Moore would like to see some inside parking designated for motorcycles.

"Different kinds of shops. If you increase your shopping draw, you'll have the substantial art life, nightlife and you'll also have that other piece you guys are currently missing," said Denise.

Locals said they appreciate being a part of the process, as the city continues to transform.

"It means we are finally getting heard," said Rencher.