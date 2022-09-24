x
Police: Argument preceded deadly shooting on North Olney Street

It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday.
Credit: WTHR/Scott Graber

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after an early morning shooting on Indy's near northeast side.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of North Olney Street, which is near East 25th Street and Sherman Drive.

An IMPD spokesperson said officers answering a report of a person shot discovered man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates shots were fired during an argument between two people inside a home.

Police wouldn't confirm whether they detained anyone in connection with the case but did say officers are not actively searching for a suspect.

If you have information, contact Det. Douglas Swails at IMPD Homicide, 317-327-3475 or e-mail Douglas.Swails@indy.gov

Credit: WTHR/Scott Graber

