City of Indianapolis announces neighborhood grant recipients

More than two dozen community groups received a total of nearly $220,000 to improve neighborhoods across Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis announced recipients for the Indianapolis Neighborhood Grant Program Tuesday morning.

Twenty-six community groups received a total of nearly $220,000 to improve engagement, collective action, and development in neighborhoods across the city. The program focuses on neighborhood spaces, art, and beautification.

Funding from the grant came from the American Rescue Plan and was approved by the City-County Council.

"My thanks to all the neighborhoods coming together to create transformative projects, and to the Indianapolis Neighborhood Resource Center for administering this grant program," Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said. "These spaces will beautify our communities, provide a stronger sense of place, and bring people together."

Here are the neighborhood organizations and the names of the projects they'll be completing with the grant money:

Bates-Hendricks Neighborhood Association: South New Jersey Street public benches

Bretton Wood HOA: Bretton Wood Playground Improvement Project

Brookside CDC: Summer Play Enhancement (inflatables)

Community Alliance of the Far Eastside: Community Orchard and Greenspace at CAFE

Community Heights Neighborhood Organization: Community Heights Traffic Calming and Street Beautification

Crooked Creek CDC: Crooked Creek Gateway Project

Crown Hill - Mapleton Fall Creek: Community Food Box Project

Emerson Heights Community Organization: Evenings in the Park - Celebrations of History and Community

Englewood Neighborhood Association: Englewood Neighborhood Gateway and Playspace Enhancement

Foxfire HOA: Community Playground Gathering Overhaul

Friends of Belmont Beach: Belmont Beach Pop-up Park

Friends of MLK: Friends of MLK Park Trash Receptacle Upgrade Project

Garfield Park Neighborhood Association: Wayfinding Signage

Historic Irvington Community Council: Irvington Corridor Banner Signage

Historic Meridian Park: Historic Meridian Park Pocket Park Update

Historic Watson Park: 36th and Winthrop Beautification Project

Holy Cross Neighborhood Association: The Holy Cross Neighborhood Commemorative, Community Gathering Space

Homewood Park West Neighborhood Association: Homewood Park Neighborhood Signs

Ladywood Estates HOA: Ladywood Estates Historic District - Well House and Native Garden Revitalization

Living Water Fellowship: Living Water Neighborhood Cleanup

One Voice Martindale Brightwood: Martindale Brightwood Community Activation Project (CAP)

Pike Township Residents Association: W 56th Causeway Barrier Beautification

Ransom Place Neighborhood Association: Bringing History To Life Through Art at Ransom Place

South Village Neighborhood Association: Pleasant Run Parkway Native Garden & Gathering Space

Speedway Arts Council: Interactive History Mural on Main

Warfleigh Neighborhood Association: Neighborhood Signage