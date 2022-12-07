City of Indianapolis announces neighborhood grant recipients

INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis announced recipients for the Indianapolis Neighborhood Grant Program Tuesday morning.
Twenty-six community groups received a total of nearly $220,000 to improve engagement, collective action, and development in neighborhoods across the city. The program focuses on neighborhood spaces, art, and beautification.
Funding from the grant came from the American Rescue Plan and was approved by the City-County Council.
"My thanks to all the neighborhoods coming together to create transformative projects, and to the Indianapolis Neighborhood Resource Center for administering this grant program," Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said. "These spaces will beautify our communities, provide a stronger sense of place, and bring people together."
Here are the neighborhood organizations and the names of the projects they'll be completing with the grant money:
- Bates-Hendricks Neighborhood Association: South New Jersey Street public benches
- Bretton Wood HOA: Bretton Wood Playground Improvement Project
- Brookside CDC: Summer Play Enhancement (inflatables)
- Community Alliance of the Far Eastside: Community Orchard and Greenspace at CAFE
- Community Heights Neighborhood Organization: Community Heights Traffic Calming and Street Beautification
- Crooked Creek CDC: Crooked Creek Gateway Project
- Crown Hill - Mapleton Fall Creek: Community Food Box Project
- Emerson Heights Community Organization: Evenings in the Park - Celebrations of History and Community
- Englewood Neighborhood Association: Englewood Neighborhood Gateway and Playspace Enhancement
- Foxfire HOA: Community Playground Gathering Overhaul
- Friends of Belmont Beach: Belmont Beach Pop-up Park
- Friends of MLK: Friends of MLK Park Trash Receptacle Upgrade Project
- Garfield Park Neighborhood Association: Wayfinding Signage
- Historic Irvington Community Council: Irvington Corridor Banner Signage
- Historic Meridian Park: Historic Meridian Park Pocket Park Update
- Historic Watson Park: 36th and Winthrop Beautification Project
- Holy Cross Neighborhood Association: The Holy Cross Neighborhood Commemorative, Community Gathering Space
- Homewood Park West Neighborhood Association: Homewood Park Neighborhood Signs
- Ladywood Estates HOA: Ladywood Estates Historic District - Well House and Native Garden Revitalization
- Living Water Fellowship: Living Water Neighborhood Cleanup
- One Voice Martindale Brightwood: Martindale Brightwood Community Activation Project (CAP)
- Pike Township Residents Association: W 56th Causeway Barrier Beautification
- Ransom Place Neighborhood Association: Bringing History To Life Through Art at Ransom Place
- South Village Neighborhood Association: Pleasant Run Parkway Native Garden & Gathering Space
- Speedway Arts Council: Interactive History Mural on Main
- Warfleigh Neighborhood Association: Neighborhood Signage
The maximum grant award was $10,000 for an individual organization. Another round of applications for the grants will be available in October 2022.