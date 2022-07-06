Grassroots groups get grant money to help stop Indianapolis violence

The Elevation Grant Program focuses on empowering youth, uplifting neighborhoods and offering mental wellness resources.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thirty-one Indianapolis grassroots organizations are now recipients of grant funding to help reduce violence in the city.

The Elevation Grant Program, formerly known as the Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program, focuses on empowering youth, uplifting neighborhoods and offering mental wellness.

On Wednesday, city leaders and the Indianapolis Foundation announced the first round of $4.3 million in grant money will be given to organizations by July 31.

One of the groups receiving money is Free Wheelin' Community Bikes, which provides STEM education for young people, like bicycle mechanic courses and a youth employment training program.

Destiny Wilson started working there last year.

"Free Wheelin' isn't really your average, like fast food or McDonald's, job. I felt like I had a purpose and I felt like I was helping my community, which I'd never gotten an opportunity to do before, so it was really exciting for me," Wilson said.