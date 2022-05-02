Hogsett announces grant program to improve neighborhood relationships

The Neighborhood Grant Program aims to improve community relationships between neighbors and grassroots organizations.

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis is trying to inspire some community pride with its new Neighborhood Grant Program.

The grant is available to registered neighborhood organizations across Marion County that were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are many different ways organizations can use the money. Regardless, the city wants it to be used to bring neighborhoods together.

"From new park benches, to murals created by local artists, to tree plantings, to cleanups, to vegetable gardens, the possibilities are endless," Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said during an announcement Monday.

There's a total of $500,000 available. Neighborhoods can request grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000 per grant.