Indianapolis church giving back with free food pantry on east side

Mt. Carmel Baptist Church is working to help families who may have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis church is giving back to the community by providing free food to those living on the city's east side.

Mt. Carmel Baptist Church has been handing out food from their pantry for years, but now they want to help families who may have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The church said the effort is part of their E3 initiative, which works to be a blessing and resource to the community.

Located along 42nd Street in between Post and North Mitthoefer roads, the church said the neighborhood is a food desert, and families don't have access to fresh produce and healthy grocery options.

"We're making sure that our food pantry just doesn't give out dry staples, but that we give out fresh vegetables and fruits because we want to make sure that the people and children in our neighborhoods are eating healthy," Rev. Lola Barlett said.

The church is also planning to have a mobile farmers market bring fresh produce to families in need.

The food pantry will be open from noon to 2 p.m. each Wednesday at the church, located at 9610 E. 42nd St.

Donations are also being accepted and can be dropped off at the church.