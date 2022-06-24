State grants $500K to nonprofits supporting domestic violence victims

Twenty-six Indiana organizations split up the funds, which will help provide items like food, clothing, transportation and shelter to survivors in crisis.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) is helping 26 Hoosier nonprofits to provide emergency shelter and services to victims of domestic violence and their dependents.

The $500,000 grant will help organizations provide items like food, clothing, transportation and shelter to survivors in crisis.

The grants, funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Social Services Block Grant program, were approved by the ICJI Board of Trustees earlier this month and will be made available to organizations starting in July.

"Domestic violence shelters are there for people during some of the darkest moments in their lives," said Devon McDonald, ICJI Executive Director. "They provide a safe haven in the community, and we'll continue to use every tool at our disposal to reinforce the work they're doing to care for those in need."

Here are the organizations who received funding:

YWCA Northeast Indiana - $32,200

Columbus Regional Shelter for Victims of Domestic Violence, Inc. - $27,500

A Better Way Services, Inc. - $17,500

Hope Springs Safe House, Inc. - $13,800

Sheltering Wings Center for Women - $19,700

Family Service Association of Howard County, Inc. - $12,600

North Central Indiana Rural Crisis Center, Inc. - $21,800

Jennings County Council on Domestic Violence - $6,500

Kosciusko County Shelter for Abuse, Inc. DBA Beaman Home - $17,400

Stepping Stone Shelter for Women, Inc. - $13,100

Haven House, Inc. - $18,500

St. Jude House, Inc. - $16,400

Alternatives Incorporated of Madison County - $27,300

The Julian Center, Inc. - $35,000

The Salvation Army - $11,500

Middle Way House, Inc. - $23,100

Family Crisis Shelter - $21,800

Desert Rose Foundation, Inc. - $11,400

The Caring Place - $8,300

Safe Passage, Inc. - $20,000

YWCA North Central Indiana - $36,000

YWCA Greater Lafayette - $21,800

Albion Fellows Bacon Center, Inc. - $23,500

YWCA of Evansville, IN Inc. - $15,900

Council on Domestic Abuse, Inc. - $10,000

Prisoner & Community Together, Inc. - $17,400