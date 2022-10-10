Indianapolis International not impacted by cyberattack aimed at US airports

A denial-of-service attack organized by pro-Russia hackers affected the websites of some U.S. airports Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — An apparently coordinated denial-of-service attack organized by pro-Russia hackers affected the websites of some major U.S. airports Monday, though officials said flights were not affected.

“We noticed this morning that the external website was down, and our IT and security people are in the process of investigating,” said Andrew Gobeil, a spokesman for Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Portions of the the Los Angeles International Airport website were also disrupted.

“No internal airport systems were compromised and there were no operational disruptions,” an LAX spokesperson said.

13News reached out to the Indianapolis International Airport. Officials there said they were not among the airports that were impacted Monday.

Indianapolis officials said it's a good reminder that it's usually best to check status of arrivals and departures on the airline's website.