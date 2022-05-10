What are the differences between TSA PreCheck and Clear?

Unlike TSA PreCheck, Clear is privately owned and aims to speed up the identification process.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Rick and Janet Johnson are headed out on vacation.

"Pick up a Disney cruise with the granddaughter," Rick said.

They can also cruise through security because they both have TSA PreCheck.

"The lines are shorter," he said.

TSA PreCheck is a purchased, government-issued privilege that says you're a low-risk traveler.

Michael McDonnell also has TSA PreCheck because he travels a lot for work.

"You don't have to take stuff out of your bags, you don't have to take your shoes off, or your belts off," McDonnell said.

But he also uses a service called Clear. Unlike TSA PreCheck, Clear is privately owned and aims to speed up the identification process.

"I don't even need to pull out an ID," McDonnell said. "They shoot your eyes or use your fingers, and it's really fast."

Fast, but only if your airport offers it.

For example, McDonnell lives in Chicago, so he can use the service. But at Indianapolis International Airport, Clear is not offered.

Melanie Lieberman with The Points Guy said there is also a price difference between the services.

"Clear is significantly more expensive than PreCheck. It's $189 for a one-year membership. TSA PreCheck, on the other hand, is $85 for five years," Liberman said.

That's why you need to do your research.

"A really important thing for travelers to think about before applying for TSA PreCheck or Clear is knowing what's available at your local airport.

As for other differences, TSA PreCheck requires an application and a background check.

For Clear, you just sign up.

TSA PreCheck also lets you keep certain clothing items on, or in your bag. Clear does not.

As for where you can use the services, TSA PreCheck is only available at participating airports. Clear is also offered at certain venues and stadiums in addition to airports.

If you are considering buying either product, check to see if your credit card will pay for it through its perks. Also, United and Delta customers may qualify for free Clear if they are a member with a certain ranking.