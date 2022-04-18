Indianapolis airport no longer requiring masks

Indianapolis Airport Authority said it is in the process of updating or removing signage throughout the airport.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The video above is from Monday's report on Indianapolis airport travelers responding to the mask mandate ending for planes and public transportation.

Masks will no longer be required at Indianapolis International Airport, effective immediately.

The decision comes one day after a federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indianapolis Airport Authority shared the following statement with 13News Tuesday morning:

Now that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) order requiring masks at public transportation hubs is no longer in effect and TSA will not enforce mask-related security directives, masks are no longer required at the Indianapolis International Airport (IND). We’re in the process of updating or removing signage throughout the airport campus.

Now that the CDC's order requiring masks at public transportation hubs is no longer in effect and TSA will not enforce mask-related security directives, masks are no longer required at the Indianapolis International Airport.



We’re in the process of updating or removing signage. — Indianapolis Airport (@INDairport) April 19, 2022

Following Monday's ruling, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines all removed the mask requirement for domestic and some international flights.

The Transportation Security Administration also announced it would no longer enforce the CDC's public transportation mask rule.

The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking.

In her 59-page ruling, Mizelle said the only remedy was to vacate the rule entirely because it would be impossible to end it for the limited group of people who objected to it in the lawsuit.

The judge said “a limited remedy would be no remedy at all” and that the courts have full authority to make a decision such as this — even if the goals of the CDC in fighting the virus are laudable.

“Because our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends, the court declares unlawful and vacates the mask mandate,” she wrote.

The CDC recently extended the mask mandate, which was set to expire Monday, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus that is now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S.