Dinosaurs coming to Indianapolis in December with Jurassic Park Live Tour

INDIANAPOLIS — Dinosaurs will be roaming the Circle City when the Jurassic World Live Tour comes to town.
The action-packed experience will be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Thursday, Dec. 1-Dec. 4. Ticket prices start at $20.
Advanced tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 19 before being available to the general public Tuesday, April 26. Click here to sign up to get the presale code.
The one-hour, 50 minute family-friendly show features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, including fan-favorite Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex more than 40 feet in length, operated by animatronics and performers.
There will be eight opportunities to see the show:
- Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 2 at 11 a.m.
- Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m.
Click here for more information on the show.
What other people are reading:
- Free clinic at Lucas Oil Stadium offers everything from eye exams to dental work
- Mexican Pizza returning to Taco Bell menus nationwide in May
- Maryland teacher wins $50,000 after husband buys lottery ticket to cheer her up
- Friends 'good natured and unharmed' after Indianapolis mall elevator rescue
- See Natalie Portman as Thor in new 'Thor: Love and Thunder' teaser trailer
- FBI warns of increase in cyber crimes against children in Indiana, across the country
- Bargersville firefighters help woman receiving double organ transplant on race to the hospital