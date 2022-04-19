Dinosaurs coming to Indianapolis in December with Jurassic Park Live Tour

There will be eight opportunities to see the show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

INDIANAPOLIS — Dinosaurs will be roaming the Circle City when the Jurassic World Live Tour comes to town.

The action-packed experience will be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Thursday, Dec. 1-Dec. 4. Ticket prices start at $20.

Advanced tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 19 before being available to the general public Tuesday, April 26. Click here to sign up to get the presale code.

The one-hour, 50 minute family-friendly show features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, including fan-favorite Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex more than 40 feet in length, operated by animatronics and performers.

There will be eight opportunities to see the show:

Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2 at 11 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m.

Click here for more information on the show.