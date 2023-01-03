Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announces 2023 legislature priorities

The priorities span four major areas: infrastructure, housing, public safety and public health.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Tuesday his legislative priorities for the city ahead of the upcoming 2023 Indiana General Assembly session.

“As the Indiana General Assembly begins another important budget session, we intend to advocate for the interests of Indianapolis residents and collaborate with legislators to improve quality of life in our state’s economic engine,” Hogsett said in a statement. "Whether in strengthening our local infrastructure, protecting and increasing the stock of affordable housing, or reducing gun violence, it’s clear that government works best when it works together. I look forward to continued conversations with our partners at the other end of Market Street on these critical issues."

Infrastructure

Hogsett said the city will encourage exploration of many options to address concerns about inequities in current state funding, including:

Adjusting the funding formula around the full population of the Consolidated City of Indianapolis, rather than by the fire service territory;

Restructuring the criteria for Community Crossings grant program to better scale with the infrastructure needs of more populous counties;

Refinancing older bonds, allowing for debt service to be invested back into local road funding.

Housing

The City of Indianapolis will request the General Assembly provide additional support on housing, including in the form of legislation to prevent displacement of homeowners in neighborhoods undergoing rapid changes in assessed value.

"Specific to housing efforts on homelessness, the City requests that the General Assembly provide statewide funding to support the findings of the state Low-Barrier Shelter Task Force," reads a statement from the mayor's office. "Such funding would allow the City of Indianapolis to continue pursuing its Housing First strategy to reduce homelessness."

Public Safety

The city is requesting state action to address "the proliferation of 3D-printed converters," also known as "glock-switches," the mayor's office said. The converters transform a semi-automatic weapon into a fully-automatic weapon.

"These weapons are becoming increasingly common in Indianapolis and across the country, creating a need for additional legislation to clarify their classification and reduce their threat to public safety," the mayor's office said.

Public Health

The mayor's office said the need for significant public health funding is clear, including support for local entities to prepare for the next public health crisis.