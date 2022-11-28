West Washington Street infrastructure proposal undergoing changes

The city will invest $20 million in the infrastructure of this major artery near near Lynhurst Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — Major changes have been proposed in a project to improve road conditions on Indy's west side.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said the city will invest $20 million in the infrastructure along West Washington Street near Lynhurst Drive.

The overall goal is easier daily life on the west side. They are changes some community members say are long overdue.

The Department of Public Works says the investment will impact the major artery between Holt Road and Lynhurst.

New asphalt pavement will make roads smoother. There will be upgrades to stormwater drains and sidewalks will be installed, making trips to the grocery store or bus stop safer.

Neighbors who spoke Monday morning said they have fought for years to bring improvements to this part of the city.

"We need these amenities," said Lisa Bentley. "We believe our residents deserve sidewalks, which we don't have and deserve good quality infrastructure. So we are grateful to DPW and Mayor Hogsett for bringing this opportunity to us in a time where we were very discouraged with the change of route for IndyGo's Blue Line."

Earlier this month, Hogsett announced that the Blue Line will undergo reevaluations for construction along West Washington Street due to inflation, increased pricing and stormwater requirements.