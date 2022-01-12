DPW accepting applications for Indianapolis infrastructure partnership program

Nonprofit and community-based organizations can apply between Dec. 1, 2022 and Feb. 15, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is now accepting applications for a matching grant program for transportation infrastructure projects that include sidewalks, street resurfacing, multi-use paths and bridges.

Nonprofit and community-based organizations can apply for the 2023 Indy Neighborhood Infrastructure Partnership from Dec. 1, 2022 through Feb. 15, 2023.

"Through the Indianapolis Neighborhood Partnership Program, our Department of Public Works has allowed for transportation dollars to be stretched further while increasing connectivity and accessibility throughout the City," Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said at Thursday's news conference. "We will be able to see the positive results of this program for decades to come."

Funding awards will be made up to a maximum of $500,000 per project, with a total of $2 million available. Selected projects will be announced in Spring 2023.

Indy DPW has awarded more than $11.2 million in the last five years to help fund more than 50 different Indy Neighborhood Infrastructure Partnership projects in neighborhoods across Marion County.