Indianapolis Home Show kicks off at Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Home Show is back for its 100th year after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Indiana State Fairgrounds is hosting the event, and Exposition Hall has been transformed to host hundreds of vendors showing off new home trends and designs.

All eyes are usually on the Centerpiece Home, which was built this year by Fischer Homes. The house is fully furnished and decked out from the lighting to landscaping, and even a pool in the back.

"We come in here Christmas Eve, it takes about 20 days to build the home," said Brad Kriner, president of Fischer Homes. "[It has a] two-story family room, large open kitchen, master bedroom on the main floor, so some really neat features in this year's home."

The event runs through Jan. 30 and is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day with the exception of the final day, when it closes at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $15 at the door for adults and $13 online. Tickets for children ages 6-12 are $3, and children age 5 and under are free.

