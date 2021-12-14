Centerpiece home revealed for January's Indianapolis Home Show

The 2022 Indianapolis Home Show opens Friday, Jan. 21 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

INDIANAPOLIS — We're getting a first look look at the centerpiece home that will be featured in next month's Indianapolis Home Show.

It's the Leland floorplan, a 2-story modern farmhouse style built by Fischer Homes.

It will have four bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and a three-car garage, along with an open floor plan.

“As you walk into the Leland, the first thing you notice is the two-story foyer — the ceiling heights are taller, which creates this dramatic entry space,” said Dan O’Connell, Fischer's architecture director. “Your eye is also really drawn into the back of the home; that two-story wall of windows allows so much natural light into the whole first floor, which really animates the space.”

The staircase to the second floor is wide open to the family room with a large open loft.

“The primary design inspiration for the Leland was to create a new first-floor owner’s suite design,” O’Connell said. “The owner’s suite provides some great opportunities to personalize the home to your lifestyle, including the option to expand the back of the owner’s suite and provide direct access to the outdoor living space. The second-floor bedrooms are all located on the opposite side of the house from the owner’s suite, maximizing the privacy between those spaces.”

Tickets are $15 for adults and $3 for kids 6 to 12. Kids 5 and younger get in free, and there's a $2 discount for tickets purchased online.

You can get more information by calling 317-705-8719 or at the Indianapolis Home Show website.