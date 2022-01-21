Indianapolis restaurant selling Betty White-inspired hot dogs to support local nonprofit

The Betty White Dog will be available at The Saint Shack through the end of January.

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting Friday, Jan. 21, The Saint Shack in downtown Indianapolis will be selling "The Betty White Dog" to honor the superstar actress who passed away just before her 100th birthday.

The hot dog is grilled and topped with white barbecue sauce, horseradish, pepper jack cheese and golden shallots.

"It's kind of her personality — spicy, sassy, saucy," said chef Joshua Huffman. "All the things that she was kind of known for."

The Saint Shack, located at 250 S. Meridian St., also used this special menu item to collaborate with a local nonprofit, Fur the Brand.

"Betty White was a huge dog lover, which we've seen a lot of charity activity for her 100th birthday," said Brandy Harveth, owner of The Saint Shack and Patron Saint. "She also was an avid hot dog lover – she named it as one of her favorite foods. It just kind of made sense to tie the two together."

All of the proceeds from the Betty White Dog will go to Fur the Brand.

"Fur the Brand was started because my dog, Valerie, went through canine cancer, and it was an eye-opening experience to see how much everything cost," said Samantha McAfee, founder of Fur the Brand. "I wanted to make a foundation that not only helped the animal but the pet parent as well. The families of pet parents."

Fur the Brand started in 2020 and has already helped 26 families deal with the financial burden that comes with treatment costs for canine cancer.