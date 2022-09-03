Indianapolis Animal Care Services gets funding to build new facility

Leaders plan to have the new, modern facility built at the site of the former RCA plant, located at North Sherman Drive and East Michigan Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services received $3 million in funding to help build a new animal care facility. It's big news for IACS, which has been consistently challenged with overcrowding, forcing it to send desperate pleas for adoptions so it doesn't have to turn to euthanasia.

“Today is a big day for IACS staff and volunteers, who have overcome the challenge of an outdated facility to deliver important care to the animals of the Indianapolis community,” IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl said during Wednesday's announcement. “We’re so grateful for Pulliam’s contribution and to everyone in the community who supports us.”

The $3 million is being provided by Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.

“We are thrilled to be able to contribute $3 million to this project, one of the largest single grants we have ever awarded in Indiana,” said Kent Agness, Trustee for the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust. “The new facility will provide much-needed, expanded companion animal resources, education, and support.”

Mayor Joe Hogsett celebrated the grant, saying that a new facility is long overdue.

“For over thirty years, Indianapolis Animal Care Services has been located in a building not originally intended to be a full-care animal shelter,” said Hogsett.

Leaders plan to have the new, modern facility built at the site of the former RCA plant, located at North Sherman Drive and East Michigan Street, as part of the City’s redevelopment of Sherman Park. The City has committed $18 million dollars to the project as part of Hogsett’s signature Circle City Forward initiative.