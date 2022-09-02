Already over capacity, IACS takes in 28 dogs from Indianapolis home

Despite being over capacity, the shelter picked up over two dozen dogs from a home in need of assistance.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services took in more than two dozen dogs from a home Friday, despite being over capacity.

The shelter said they responded to a request for assistance, which led to 28 dogs being brought into their facility.

“This large intake is forcing us to put up more temporary crates and increasing the workload for our already overworked staff,” said IACS deputy director Katie Trennepohl. "The animals coming into the building and the animals already with us need our help, but we also need help from the community.”

Like many animal shelters across the country, IACS has been at or near capacity in recent years. They are again putting out a call to those who are looking to adopt a pet to visit the shelter to help free kennel space for the dogs that were taken in Friday, among others. Those dogs aren't yet available to be adopted, but IACS said "we still have plenty of other dogs looking for new homes."

The shelter will be open from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, but closed Monday for Labor Day. The shelter is located at 2600 S. Harding St. on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

IACS also said last month they are looking for people willing to foster a pet.

