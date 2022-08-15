With shelter at capacity, Indy Animal Care Services seeks people to foster, adopt

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services says their shelter is at capacity and they are in desperate need of people to adopt animals.
If you aren't able to take in a new pet, IACS wants you to know there are many other ways to help.
(Note: The video in the media player is a previous 13News report about efforts to assist Indianapolis Animal Care Services.)
Volunteering and making a donation both go a long way in helping these animals find a happy home.
All of the facility's available animals can be seen here, and you'll also find a pre-adoption form. Completing the form in advance can speed the adoption process when you visit the shelter.
IACS also encourages people to share their story on your social media pages.
"All it takes is the right person to see an animals story (and adorable face) and that animal is adopted! Sharing our story helps is reach so many people that can help our shelter, animals and community," the shelter wrote in a Facebook post.
Are you interested in employment at Indianapolis Animal Care Services? Click here for a listing of open positions at the shelter, an application and even testimonials from employees.
What other people are reading:
- Here's when you can expect your tax refund check from the state
- Indiana gas price decline could start reversing this week
- 'Stranger Things' star taking online courses at Purdue University
- Richmond officer's fiancée shares love, hope in 1st Facebook post since shooting
- Family mourns grandmother's death after Brownsburg creek rescue