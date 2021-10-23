Wabash County man killed in early morning crash

The crash occurred just after midnight on Wabash County Road 325 East at Baumbauer Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Wabash County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

Shortly after midnight, ISP and Wabash County Sheriff's Department officers responded to the crash on Wabash County Road 325 East at Baumbauer Road.

Officers found a Kia Soul crashed into a large rock on the side of the road. The driver, 41-year-old Teizo Fox, of Largo, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation suggested that Fox failed to stop at a stop sign, traveling through the intersection before striking the rock, according to ISP.