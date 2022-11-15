WATCH: Neighbor's camera captures southern Indiana house explosion

A neighbor's doorbell camera captured the moment a house in Princeton, Indiana exploded Tuesday morning.

PRINCETON, Ind. — Two people were reportedly injured when a house exploded in Princeton, Indiana Tuesday.

The explosion happened around 11:30 a.m. in a house that is divided into apartments at Clark and Hart streets in Princeton. Video from a doorbell camera across the street shows the top half of the home explode into a ball of fire.

Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance with burn injuries, firefighters said. Fire investigators determined the cause of the fire to be a natural gas explosion.

Two of the people who live in the house told WFIE-TV in Evansville a maintenance man was in the home trying to get the heater to work before the explosion occurred.

(WARNING: The video below contains graphic imagery and language that may upset some viewers.)

Workers from both CenterPoint and Duke Energy were on the scene after the explosion.

11/15/22 11:22AM PFT was dispatched for a structure fire with possible explosion in the area of Hart Street and Clark... Posted by Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634 on Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Donnie Hyatt told WFIE his grandparents and several family members lived in the home. He said he talked with two uncles who live in the home and were at the scene and hoped to check on his grandmother.

"It's a scary moment when you find out your grandmother's place is on fire and the first thing you need to think of is if they're OK," Hyatt said. "It's hard not to tear up, because it could have been a different situation."

Hyatt said his brother's girlfriend was injured by a falling beam and was taken to the hospital.

Firefighters said "light to moderate fire conditions" were contained on the second floor of the home.