Evansville deadly home explosion ruled accidental

Three people died in the explosion that happened Aug. 10, 2022, in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Indiana State Fire Marshal has ruled the cause of a deadly home explosion in Evansville to be accidental.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office told WFIE-TV three people died in the explosion that happened Aug. 12, 2022, in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue around 2 p.m. ET.

Investigators found a leaking gas line in the basement of the home where the explosion happened. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, the gas line was found uncapped, with the valve in the open position, and meter data taken after the incident showed a sharp increase in gas usage beginning two days before the explosion.

Investigators said there is no indication of foul play.

A married couple who lived at the center of the explosion, 43-year-old Charles Hite and 37-year-old Martina Hite, both died of blunt force trauma to their chests, and 29-year-old neighbor Jessica Teague died of compression asphyxia, the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office said in a news release.

FIRST LOOK at the explosion, caught on security footage at ABK Alarms Inc. @14News pic.twitter.com/dqJeksrUyl — Jordan Yaney (@Jordan14News) August 10, 2022

After the explosion, investigators pressure-tested the gas lines between the main line and meter, which were found to be in proper working order. Investigators also tested and confirmed the odorant additive Mercaptan was present in the natural gas line leading to the home.

A total of 39 houses were damaged in the explosion, firefighters said, including four which were destroyed. Fire officials told WFIE-TV in Evansville most of the houses in the surrounding area were unoccupied, except for pets, at the time of the explosion.

Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly said 11 homes were uninhabitable after the explosion, meaning they had to be destroyed.

The Evansville Police Department and agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also assisted in the investigation.