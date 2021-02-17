State legislature overrides Gov. Holcomb veto on bill blocking cities from regulating rental property

The bill would keep a city like Indianapolis from passing legislation to regulate rental properties or evictions.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana House joined the Senate in voting to override Gov. Eric Holcomb’s veto of Senate Bill 148 which blocks cities from regulating rental property.

The bill would keep a city like Indianapolis from passing legislation to regulate rental properties or evictions. In 2020, Indianapolis passed a Tenants Bill of Rights which requires landlords to notify renters of their rights, set up a tenant's hotline, provide free legal help and impose fines on landlords who try to evict tenants who report unsafe living conditions.

Mayor Joe Hogsett's office issued a statement in response to the override, which reads:

"During one of the most difficult times in our city’s history, local programming has allowed us to communicate with thousands of renters about their rights, help hundreds of tenants navigate the complicated legal system, and provide actionable steps for holding bad actor landlords accountable for taking retaliatory actions against some of our community’s most vulnerable residents. It’s disappointing to have Governor Holcomb’s veto overridden today, but we are committed to continued conversations with members of the General Assembly and the ongoing funding of the City’s Eviction Avoidance Program and Tenant Legal Assistance Project."

On Wednesday Gov. Holcomb addressed the veto override.