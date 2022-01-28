Silver Alert issued for woman missing from North Manchester

Penelope Kelsey was last seen Thursday at 10 p.m.

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind — Police have issued a Silver Alert in the search for a woman missing from northern Indiana.

North Manchester police are investigating the disappearance of 50-year-old Penelope Kelsey. She is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Kelsey is missing from North Manchester and was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 10 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have information, contact the North Manchester Police Department at 260-563-1111 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.