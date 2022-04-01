Silver Alert issued for 26-year-old Crawford County man

Nathaniel Woods, 26, went missing on Dec. 4, 2021 from Milton, Indiana.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Indiana — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing Crawford County man.

Nathaniel Woods, 26, went missing on Dec. 4, 2021 from Milton, Indiana. That is about 120 miles south of Indianapolis.

Woods is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Nathaniel Woods, contact the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department at 812-338-3616 or 911.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.