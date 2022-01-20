Alabama police looking for man who went missing on his way to Martinsville, Indiana

Donald Gulley's family told police they were last in contact with him Dec. 29, 2021, when he had car trouble in Greenville, Alabama.

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — The Martinsville Police Department is sharing information about a 65-year-old man who went missing while on his way to Indiana. Donald Gulley's family said he was driving from Walton County, Florida, where he was staying with a relative, to Martinsville, Indiana, to stay with another family member.

Gulley's family told police they were last in contact with him Dec. 29, 2021, when he had car trouble in Greenville, Alabama. His car had to be towed to local repair shop, called Greenville Auto Clinic.

The Greenville Police Department said Gulley spent the night at a local motel and went to the repair shop the next day to ask about his vehicle. Police said he was seen at this location Dec. 30 while he was asking about local car rentals.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, he may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

Gulley is described as 6 feet tall, weighs 210 pounds, and has brown eyes and gray hair.

He was reported missing to the Martinsville Police Department on Jan. 4. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a missing and endangered person alert for Gulley Wednesday.

Anyone with information on Gulley's whereabouts is asked to call the Martinsville Police Department at 765-349-4900 or the Greenville Police Department at 334-382-9911.

ALEA has issued a MISSING PERSON ALERT. Please RT.



For more information, visit: https://t.co/GN9PE1gMSq pic.twitter.com/EdYMb6syp3 — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (@ALEAprotects) January 19, 2022

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.