Silver Alert issued for man, 3yo boy missing from Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — A Silver Alert is out for a man and 3-year-old boy missing from Mooresville, Indiana.

Those missing are:

Steven Bryan, who is 3 feet, 5 inches tall and 32 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Caleb Blevins, 30, who is 6 feet tall and 225 pounds. He has brown hair with brown eyes.

They are believed to be with 29-year-old Deborah Bryan. She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 135 pounds. She has brown hair with hazel eyes. Deborah is believed to be in a Silver 2020 Toyota Rav4 SUV with Indiana plate VSH490.

Blevins and Steven were last seen on Wednesday, July 20.

If you have any information on Steven Bryan or Caleb Blevins, contact the Mooresville Police Department at 317-831-3434 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.