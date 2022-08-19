Fishers H.S. responds to 'Defund the Police' poster in classroom with fallen officer's brother

The younger brother of Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz returned to class at Fishers H.S. to see a poster discussing the movement to defund police departments.

FISHERS, Ind. — Administrators with Hamilton Southeastern Schools are addressing an incident involving the brother of a fallen police officer.

Elwood Police Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz was a Fishers native, graduating from Fishers High School in 2016. His younger brother still attends the high school.

Shahnavaz was shot and killed during a traffic stop on July 31.

A school spokesperson tells 13News when he returned to class, one of his teachers had a sign on their desk reading "Defund The Police?" A photo of the sign was provided to Chalkboard Review by a student who wishes to remain anonymous.

The school said the sign was a student's research project from last year that dug into both sides of the argument surrounding the defunding of police departments and that the poster was quickly removed.

The school said they understand the impact was hurtful for individuals and they deeply regret the pain it caused, but they do allow teachers and students to examine relevant social issues in the classroom.

The school sent the following statement about the incident to 13News:

"Our teachers strive to incorporate student-driven, relevant lessons into curriculum while meeting the academic standards as set by the Indiana Department of Education.

A student’s research project from the previous school year, listing the arguments both for and against the movement of “defunding the police” was left on display in a classroom at Fishers High School. As soon as the school was made aware of the issue, the concern was swiftly dealt with. However, we understand the impact was hurtful for individuals, and we deeply regret the pain it caused.