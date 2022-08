Chief Jason Brizendine said the windshields cost up to $2,200 each.

ELWOOD, Ind. — The Elwood Board of Works and Public Safety approved a request by Chief Jason Brizendine to equip police vehicles with bullet-resistant windshields.

Chief Brizendine said all 17 patrol vehicles in Elwood will receive the new windshields.

The chief said each windshield will cost up to $2,200.

Dana Safety Supply will supply the windshields.