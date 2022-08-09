15-year-old missing from Elkhart found safe; Silver Alert canceled

The Silver Alert for Samya Allen was canceled late Tuesday morning.

ELKHART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert for a 15-year-old girl missing from northern Indiana was canceled after she was found safe.

The Elkhart Police Department had been investigating the disappearance of Samya Allen, and a Silver Alert was issued early Tuesday morning.

The alert was canceled around 11 a.m., and a representative with the Elkhart Police Department said Allen was found safe.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.