Silver Alert issued in search for man missing from Richmond

Merle Church was last seen Aug. 3 and is believed to be in danger.

RICHMOND, Ind. — Police in eastern Indiana have issued a statewide Silver Alert after a man was reported missing.

Richmond Police are investigating the disappearance of 51-year-old Merle Church.

Church is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, is bald and has brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing an Indiana University hat, maroon hoodie and blue jeans.

Church is missing from Richmond and was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 11:15 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have information, contact the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247 or 911.

AMBER Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an AMBER Alert or a Silver Alert.

AMBER Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an AMBER Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.