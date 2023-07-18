Mower struck by semi, critically injured on I-69 near Fort Wayne

The crash happened just before noon about three miles north of Auburn, Indiana.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. — A man who was mowing along Interstate 69 in northeast Indiana is in critical condition after his mower was struck by a semi Tuesday.

The crash happened just before noon about three miles north of Auburn, Indiana. State police say a semitractor-trailer crashed into a mowing tractor that had been contracted by INDOT.

The driver of the mower was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital where he was listed in critical condition Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of the semi was taken to Parkview DeKalb Hospital to be evaluated and also for a blood draw, as is required by state law in crashes involving a serious injury or fatality.

The northbound lanes of I-69 at the 332-mile marker were closed for nearly four hours as crews investigated and cleaned up the crash.