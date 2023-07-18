Mower struck by semi, critically injured on I-69 near Fort Wayne

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. — A man who was mowing along Interstate 69 in northeast Indiana is in critical condition after his mower was struck by a semi Tuesday.
The crash happened just before noon about three miles north of Auburn, Indiana. State police say a semitractor-trailer crashed into a mowing tractor that had been contracted by INDOT.
The driver of the mower was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital where he was listed in critical condition Tuesday afternoon.
The driver of the semi was taken to Parkview DeKalb Hospital to be evaluated and also for a blood draw, as is required by state law in crashes involving a serious injury or fatality.
The northbound lanes of I-69 at the 332-mile marker were closed for nearly four hours as crews investigated and cleaned up the crash.
The results of the ongoing investigation will be turned over to the DeKalb County Prosecutor's Office to determine if criminal charges will be filed.