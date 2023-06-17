x
ISP: Michigan man killed in crash involving 2 semis on I-69 in Delaware County

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Saturday near the rest park north of State Road 28.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed another another was injured in a crash involving two semis on Interstate 69 in Delaware County Saturday evening.

Around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, first responders were called to the crash along I-69 northbound near the rest park north of State Road 28. 

ISP troopers found a semi tractor-trailer had rear-ended another semi tractor-trailer stopped in traffic. 

The driver of the striking semi, identified as 65-year-old Darrell Charles Kositzke, of Michigan, was trapped in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene by the Delaware County coroner, ISP said.

The driver of the other semi, a 58-year-old Michigan man, was transported to IU Ball Memorial Hospital with minor injures.

A preliminary investigation leads state police to believe the semi driven by the 58-year-old man slowed and stopped due to a construction backup before Kositzke's semi crashed into the back of it.

State police said it is believed Kositzke was distracted at the time of the crash.

The northbound lanes of I-69 were closed for several hours Saturday evening during the investigation and cleanup.

