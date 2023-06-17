I-69 crash in Madison County leaves 1 dead

The accident happened around 1:45 p.m. Saturday just south of State Road 38.

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — One person was killed in a traffic accident on Interstate 69 near Pendleton Saturday afternoon.

It happened just before 2 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway just south of the State Road 38 exit.

Police haven't shared details about the crash, but an alert from the Indiana Department of Transportation called it a "confirmed fatality."

All northbound lanes of the highway were closed after the crash. An accident reconstructionist team was called to the scene.