Man's body pulled from Ohio River in eastern Indiana town

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind — Conservation officers are investigating after a man's body was pulled from a river in southeastern Indiana.

The body of Nelson William Lang, 61, of Cincinnati, was pulled from the Ohio River in Lawrenceburg, which is located in Dearborn County along the Indiana-Ohio border.

Conservation officers were called at around 10:38 a.m. Tuesday to an area near River Watch Restaurant on a report of a man who went into the water and never resurfaced.

Witnesses said they saw Lang struggling and tried to throw him floatation items before he went beneath the surface.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, first responders got to the scene and quickly began searching for Lang.

It wasn't until around 4 p.m. that his body was recovered. Divers found Lang about 40 yards from shore in 17 feet of water.