Toddler dies in apparent drowning on northeast Indiana lake, DNR says

Indiana DNR said a 22-month-old boy was flown to the hospital after being pulled from Big Long Lake. He died the next day.

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. — A toddler died after being pulled from a northeast Indiana lake on Saturday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Indiana conservation officers said an apparent drowning involving a 22-month-old boy happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of South CR 1000 East on Big Long Lake.

First responders were called to a lakefront home in the area and when they arrived, the child had been pulled from the lake.

He was unresponsive and medics began working to revive him at the scene. Indiana DNR said the boy was flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center.

He died the next day, on Sunday, July 3, at around 11 p.m. Indiana DNR has not identified the child.