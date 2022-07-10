72-year-old man in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan

An off-duty Indianapolis firefighter and a conservation officer jumped in to help with CPR after the man was brought to the shore.

An Illinois man is in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan on Sunday morning.

A lifeguard at Indiana Dunes State Park alerted conservation officers that a 72-year-old man had gone underwater at around 10:30 a.m. and had not resurfaced.

The beach's lifeguards immediately started searching the swim area, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

First responders helped search when they arrived. After about 15 minutes, lifeguards found the man submerged in about 7 feet of water, 100 feet from the shore.

Lifeguards pulled the man to the surface and then gave him CPR as they brought him to shore.

When lifeguards got the man back to the beach, they were met by a conservation officer and an off-duty Indianapolis Fire Department firefighter. The pair continued performing CPR on the man until medics arrived.