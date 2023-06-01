4-year-old transplant recipient honoring his donor with Hot Wheels

Beckett Culp and his family are collecting Hot Wheels cars and toys to donate to children's hospitals in Indianapolis and Chicago.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A Noblesville boy who received a life-saving liver transplant wants to honor his donor.

Four-year-old Beckett Culp was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder that compromised his liver when he was just six months old. At the time, his father was deployed to the Middle East with the Air Force. His family waited four months until they received the call that a liver was available for Beckett.

Now, Beckett and his family wants to give back by holding a Hot Wheels Toy Drive, since Hot Wheels cars were the donor's favorite toys.

"I always said, when Beckett went to the hospital, it was like Christmas. Every time we were there, he would get a toy. Many toys, not just one. He got so many Hot Wheels when he was there, because that was his favorite thing," said Beckett's mother, Lauren. "And it would just put a smile on his face, even for that little moment, he forgot that he was even in the hospital."

The Culps will be collecting Hot Wheels through the end of January. They plan to donate half of the toys to Riley Hospital and the donor's family has requested the other half be donated to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago.