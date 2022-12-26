Donors help Castleton business exceed goal in fund for man experiencing homelessness

MOTW Coffee & Pastries set out to raise money to help a man they met behind the business. The quick response from donors was nothing short of inspiring.

INDIANAPOLIS — When a northeast side business sent out a call for help for a man experiencing homelessness, people stepped up in a big way.

"It gets real cold out here sometimes, you know, and I don't got no place to go," said James in a social media post by MOTW Coffee & Pastries, 6706 East 82nd Street.

Workers at the store found James living behind the business earlier this month. With his permission, they posted the video and asked people to help them reach a $5,000 donation goal.

In 24 hours, donors had given more than $14,000.

In Monday's cold temperatures, James is now inside and safe. Workers took him shopping, then helped him move into a hotel where he will stay during the winter months until he can get back on his feet.