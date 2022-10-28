Inspiring Indiana: East side coworking space aims to spark community revitalization

P30 is inspiring Indiana entrepreneurs to their build their business as they help improve the community.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — It was just one week ago that 13News reported that three people were shot in less than 24 hours near East 30th Street and North Post Road.

It's an area that has become known for violent crime and closed factories.

Part of the goals of a new coworking space is to help revitalize the that part of the far east side.

P30 is inspiring Indiana entrepreneurs to their build their business while they help improve the community.

"Change the narrative of the far east side together. It's a lot of good work that have been happening here. It's just been overlooked because of the violence," said Tamisse Cross, P30's executive director

Cross wants more good work to happen at P30, a co-working space that just held its grand opening.

The mission of P30 is to inspire people living on the far east side to launch businesses here that will serve people in the area.

"The only stipulation to lease out space here or to have membership here is that every business, we encourage them to operate as a social enterprise that has a social impact plan in which it will directly impact the far east community," Cross said.

P30 membership offers access to open workspace or private suites, meeting rooms and even a laundry room. Many spaces are named after places on the far east side. Their goal is launch 300 businesses, create 3,000 jobs, and generate $30 million of wealth in the next 10 years.

"The entrepreneur incubator that's providing the support that's necessary to encourage our residents to think of ways in order to build wealth and generate wealth, keep it within our community and then therefore we're able to see the community thrive and be rebuilt," said Cross.

The community can also access a commercial kitchen, event space, fitness room and a coffee shop right at the front door, now open for business to invite new business.