Circle of Lights through the years | 2022 marks 60th anniversary

The lighting of the tree around Soldiers and Sailors Monument marks the official start to the holiday season in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — In Indianapolis, the Friday after Thanksgiving marks the official kickoff to the Christmas season.

The towering Soldiers and Sailors Monument is beautifully lit with tens of thousands of people enjoying every moment of it. Hoosiers have been gathering in downtown Indianapolis for the occasion for a long time.

It was 1962 when lights were first strung on the monument. Some of the buildings were smaller then.

In 1972, the celebration was called "Christmas on the Circle." In addition to the lights around the monument, small Christmas trees lit up around the circle.

In 2012, Circle of Lights celebrated its 50th anniversary.

The annual celebration wouldn't happen without the talent workers from IBEW 481, who string 52 garland strands with more than 4,700 lights.

Friday night, the tradition continues.

Hoosiers will again gather downtown for the 60th anniversary of the celebration, watching the monument light up in all its glory.