8-year-old Indy girl wins 2022 AES Coloring Contest

An 8-year-old from Indianapolis will get to flip the switch at this year's Circle of Lights celebration.

INDIANAPOLIS — The winner of this year's AES Coloring Contest is an 8-year-old girl from Indianapolis.

As the winner, Winnie Mattingly will get to flip the switch at the Downtown Indy, Inc. Circle of Lights, presented by IBEW 481.

Mattingly attends St. Pius X Catholic School. Her picture was a starry night over the monument with the Indianapolis skyline in the background. She said she got her inspiration from the famous Vincent van Gogh painting after seeing an art museum exhibit about it.

Mattingly, along with the other four finalists, will receive a $529 contribution to a CollegeChoice 529 Direct Savings Plan.