WTHR-TV and Downtown Indy, Inc. prepare to flip switch on 60th Anniversary Circle of Lights

For six decades, Hoosiers have gathered on Monument Circle to celebrate the start of the holiday season with the lighting of the monument.

INDIANAPOLIS — WTHR-TV and Downtown Indy, Inc. will flip the switch on the 60th Anniversary of Circle of Lights presented by IBEW 481 on Nov. 25.

"Every year at this time, IBEW 481 turns Monument Circle into a beautifully lit hearth, open to everyone," said Mayor Joe Hogsett. "So, join us Downtown this holiday season for one of the great Indianapolis annual traditions!"

For those who can't make it to Monument Circle to view the lighting in person, WTHR will broadcast it at 7 p.m. on air and on WTHR+, which is available on Roku and Fire TV. It will be hosted by 13News anchors, Chuck Lofton and Felicia Lawrence, live from Monument Circle with Santa Claus.

"We are proud to bring our communities together, whether they are gathered downtown or watching it live on WTHR," said Michael Brouder, WTHR-TV President and General Manager. "On this very special year, we are thrilled to ring in the holiday season together with Downtown Indy, Inc. and IBEW 481."

Among the performers will be Morgan Taylor of Carmel, Indiana, who appeared on NBC's The Voice and entertainer Kelly Clarkson, from her studio.

"We can't wait to welcome people back Downtown to celebrate the holiday season – and with the help of WTHR, we know it will be one of the most exciting shows yet!" said Taylor Schaffer, Downtown Indy, Inc. president and CEO.

Circle of Lights by the Numbers:

60 years

52 garland strands

4,784 colored lights

Approximately 200 volunteers

Six cameras used in the broadcast

18 hours to setup for the broadcast

Circle of Lights® decor pays tribute to the military. Each bulb color represents a branch of the United States Military:

Army – green

Air Force – clear

Marines – red

Navy – blue

Coast Guard – yellow