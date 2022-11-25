Circle of Lights: Traffic and parking near Monument Circle

If you plan to gather on Monument Circle Friday night, here is what you need to know.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you are planning to attend the Circle of Lights celebration Friday night on Monument Circle, expect some changes from past years.

Driving into downtown Indianapolis is impacted by construction in the North Split, and some traditional exits are not available.

The Circle has also been reconfigured for this year's event, with the stage moved to a new location in the south spoke.

Pedestrians should plan to enter the from east and west spokes of Market Street, and the north spoke from the intersection of Meridian and Ohio streets.

ADA accessibility will be on the west spoke.

Street access on all four spokes to the Circle closed at 7 a.m. Friday and will not reopen until midnight. That includes Meridian Street between Ohio and Washington streets, and Market Street between Pennsylvania and Illinois streets.

Interstate exits to access Monument Circle

I-70 westbound (North Split) - Access is open to the Michigan Street collector ramp, which will funnel traffic east of the Circle, and to the West Street exit of I-65, which will funnel traffic to the west side of the Circle.

I-65 southbound (West Street) - Funnels traffic to the west side of the Circle.

I-70 eastbound (West Street and Illinois/Meridian streets) - Funnels access to the south and west sides of the Circle.

I-65 northbound (Meridian and Washington streets) - Funnels traffic to the south and east sides of the Circle.